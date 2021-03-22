U.S. Banks’ Loans Drop to Another Record Low as Deposits Surge

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. bank lending fell to a new low this month, Federal Reserve data show, as a cash-rich banking system continues its cautious approach to making new loans, Federal Reserve data show.

Total loans and leases dropped to 62.8% of bank deposits in the week ended March 10. Lenders use deposits to fund new credit for their customers. Total assets at U.S. banks climbed 0.7% to $21 trillion, according to the Fed.

Some highlights of their holdings:

The share of safe assets -- virtually risk-free investments such as cash, Treasuries and securities effectively guaranteed by the U.S. government -- ticked up to 35.6% from 35.5%.

Loans and leases slipped to 49.7% of total assets, the lowest reading in data going back to 1973.

Home loans, as a share of total assets, fell to another all-time low.

The Fed also reported the assets of large, small and foreign-related U.S. lenders. Here’s how their balance sheets compare on selected parameters:

At the 25 biggest U.S. banks, total assets rose 0.8% to $12.17 trillion.

Home loans and commercial real estate loans, as a share of total assets, fell to new record lows.

Loans and leases slipped to an all-time low when measured against deposits, or banks’ capacity to provide credit.

Here’s how big banks’ balance sheets have changed since the Fed’s previous weekly report:

The total assets of smaller and foreign-related banks rose 0.6% to $8.85 trillion.

Cash and commercial and industrial loans increased from the previous week.

Here’s how smaller and foreign-related banks’ balance sheets have changed since the previous report:

