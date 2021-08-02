(Bloomberg) -- Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that comes almost a month later than President Joe Biden’s original goal.

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration division reviewing Pfizer Inc.’s application for full approval of its vaccine said the agency is working quickly on the issue as the country experiences a “very real fourth wave.” San Francisco and its surrounding counties reinstated mask mandates in indoor public spaces.

The International Monetary Fund approved the biggest resource injection in its history, with $650 billion meant to help nations deal with mounting debt and the fallout from the pandemic. Pakistan will tighten curbs in major cities, while Iran’s daily cases rose to a record.

Key Developments:

IMF Nations Approve $650 Billion for Virus Fight (6:38 a.m. HK)

The creation of the reserve assets -- known as special drawing rights -- is the first since the $250 billion issued just after global financial crisis in 2009, with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva billing it as “a shot in the arm for the world” that will help boost global economic stability.

FDA Reviewing Vaccine ‘With Speed and Urgency’ (5:25 p.m. NY)

Peter Marks, head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration division reviewing Pfizer Inc.’s application for full approval of its vaccine, said in an interview that the agency is moving with urgency to reach a decision on the matter.

“I hope not to disappoint the president,” Marks said when asked if he will meet President Joe Biden’s timeline for approval by September or October. “Everyone here understands the need to do this with the same care and rigor that we always do, and also with speed and urgency, given that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Marks said the U.S. is experiencing a “very real fourth wave” and also spoke about how the FDA will decide whether booster shots are needed.

Cases Jump in Africa’s Biggest City (4:13 p.m. NY)

A jump in Covid-19 deaths over the past week in Lagos, Africa’s biggest city, is a “worrying trend” and steps need to be taken to reverse rising infection rates, said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State.

The positivity rate of those tested has risen eightfold to 8.9% over the past month and six people are dying on average every day at isolation centers in the city, he said in a statement on Monday. “The situation at hand should rightly alarm all of us,” he said.

Louisiana Reinstates Indoor Mark Mandate (4:10 p.m. NY)

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reinstated an indoor mask mandate for everyone in the state age 5 and older.

“Louisiana is currently in the worst surge of the Covid-19 pandemic so far in terms of case growth rate, percent positivity and hospitalizations,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. The new mask mandate will stay in effect until at least Sept. 1.

GOP Senator Graham Tests Positive (3:25 p.m. NY)

Senator Lindsey Graham said he tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, becoming at least the third member of Congress to recently report an infection.

The South Carolina Republican said in a statement that he began having “flu-like” symptoms on Saturday and that he will quarantine for 10 days.

Bay Area Reinstates Mask Mandate (3:14 p.m. NY)

San Francisco and its surrounding counties are reinstating mask requirements in indoor public spaces for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, after a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Seven counties in the Bay Area adopted the new orders, including Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara and San Mateo, along with the city of Berkeley. The mandate takes effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., health officials said in a statement Monday.

Facebook Inc., based in Silicon Valley’s Menlo Park, said separately Monday that it will require all people working at its U.S. campuses to wear masks.

Pakistan to Tighten Restrictions (2:02 p.m. NY)

Pakistan plans to tighten rules in bigger cities this month to avert a likely fourth coronavirus wave as the delta variant spreads. Curbs include closing markets at 8 p.m. and halving in-office attendance, Planning Minister Asad Umar said at a news conference Monday. The new rules run Aug. 3 to Aug. 31.

N.J. Orders Hospital, Jail Staff to Vaccinate (2 p.m. NY)

People who work in New Jersey state hospitals, nursing homes and jails must be vaccinated or face mandatory Covid-19 testing, Governor Phil Murphy announced.

Full compliance is required by Sept. 7, Murphy said Monday at a press briefing. Private employers are encouraged to implement tougher standards, he said.

U.S. Hits Biden 70% Goal a Month Late (1 p.m. NY)

Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that the country hit nearly a month later than President Joe Biden had hoped.

After falling dramatically since April, the pace of U.S. vaccinations has recently accelerated due to the rapid spread of the delta variant of coronavirus. The U.S. was averaging more than 72,000 new infections a day in a delta-fueled resurgence of the virus as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NYC Stops Short of Mask Mandate (10:55 a.m. NY)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is “strongly” recommending that even those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 wear masks indoors, stopping short of mandating such face coverings.

Earlier Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said workers at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey should be vaccinated or get tested regularly in an effort to stem a surge of cases linked to the delta variant.

Kenya OKs Two Vaccines for Emergency Use (9:19 a.m. NY)

Kenya approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines.

The East African nation expects to receive 13 million J&J doses starting this month. Kenya’s plan to inoculate its entire adult population of 26 million people by end of 2022 is reliant on J&J vaccines. The country has so far inoculated less than 2.5% of its population of approximately 53 million people, using mostly doses from AstraZeneca.

Germany Looks to Vaccinate Teens (6:17 a.m. NY)

Germany is widening Covid-19 vaccinations to include all 12-17 year-olds, as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and regional officials step up efforts to reinvigorate the nation’s flagging inoculation drive. The move goes beyond advice published by the government’s independent vaccine commission, which recommends inoculating youngsters who have pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 52% of the German population was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and just under 62% had received at least one shot, according to the latest health ministry data.

Iran Daily Cases Rise to Record (6:10 a.m. NY)

Iran reported 37,189 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the country’s highest case count since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll rose by 411 overnight, the highest since April 28, bringing the country’s coronavirus fatalities to 91,407, with more than 3.9 million infections.

