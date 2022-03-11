(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military will see a fresh flow of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry to help it stave off Russia’s offensive following U.S. Senate passage of a $1.5 trillion government funding bill late Thursday.

Included in the funding package that now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature is $3.5 billion to “replenish U.S. stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine.” That’s expected to include new shipments of 105mm mortars and additional Javelin and Stinger anti-armor and anti-aircraft weapons, according to people familiar with the issue.

That weaponry has been key to helping Ukrainian forces target Russian tanks and may have been pivotal in the apparent shoot-down of several Russian fighter jets as well since Moscow’s invasion began late last month.

“The security portion of the Ukraine supplemental will do more for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in just a few weeks than the Biden administration did all last year,” Republican Senator James Inhofe said in a statement last night. “The $3 billion in new weapons dwarfs previous U.S. efforts because it recognizes the scope and scale of what the Ukrainian Armed Forces actually need.”

For years, providing the Javelin anti-tank systems built by Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Corp. to Ukraine was a controversial issue in the U.S., and the Obama administration pushed back on efforts to transfer the weaponry to Kyiv following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. That changed during the Trump administration, which authorized the sales, and has accelerated even more under Biden.

One congressional aide following the funding bill issue said the new money will likely also be spent on military gear such as M203 grenade launchers, body armor, sniper rifles and laser-range finders used to calculate distances for weapons launches.

The new money will also be used to replenish past shipments authorized by the White House in “drawdown authority,” including a recent $350 million in military arms. That includes $60 million which was used to supply 30 Javelin launchers and 180 missiles to Ukraine in October.

“Since September, there’s been a wide range of support, including Stinger missiles, Javelin missiles, anti-tank rocket systems, grenade launchers, more than 2,000 tons of ammunition, including mortar and artillery rounds, small arms, machine guns. It is indeed a lengthy list of capabilities,” Pentagon Assistant Secretary for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities Mara Karlin told a House panel this month.

