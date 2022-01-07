(Bloomberg) -- The unemployment rate for Black Americans rose to 7.1% last month, even as the overall labor market improved and the ratio for White workers dropped closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The increase in Black unemployment was driven by women, who saw their rate jump to 6.2% from 4.9% in November. Meanwhile the ratio for White female workers declined to 3.1%, the lowest since the Covid-19 crisis started.

Overall, the jobless rate for African Americans ended 2021 at more than double that of Whites, which decreased to 3.2% from 3.7% in November, a Labor Department report showed Friday.

