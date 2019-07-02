U.S. Blocked by Court From Jailing Asylum Seekers With No Bail

(Bloomberg) -- Asylum seekers in the U.S. have a constitutional right to a bail hearing and can’t be incarcerated for seeking refuge in the U.S., a federal judge ruled.

Attorney General William Barr’s plan to jail asylum seekers who cross the border without permission -- and deny them an opportunity to seek release on bail -- was set to be enforced July 15. A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday blocked it from taking effect.

