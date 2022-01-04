(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said the U.S. government has agreed to buy an additional 10 million courses of its Covid-19 pill, adding to the country’s stash of virus-fighting tools.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the U.S. agreed to buy the additional supply of the drug, known as Paxlovid, on top of 10 million courses that it had previously agreed to purchase. About 10 million courses have been accelerated for delivery by the end of June, Pfizer said, with the remaining tranche to be delivered by the end of September.

Paxlovid, which was cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration last month, has been shown in clinical trials to sharply reduce hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19. It was the first at-home therapy for the virus to be made available in the U.S.; a similar oral therapy from Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP has also been authorized by the FDA.

The U.S. is stocking up on Pfizer pills at the same time that cases linked to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant are surging. Though vaccines have seen diminished efficacy against omicron, Paxlovid is expected to be effective against the strain because it doesn’t take aim at the shape-shifting spike protein targeted by the shots.

