Equity markets weakened and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors weighed the potential for policy action by Chinese regulators to address mounting financial and property risks.

U.S. stocks slipped after erasing a premarket gain on initially reassuring developments from China. Treasury yields ticked higher, with the policy sensitive two-year extending an advance into the fourth day to trade at 4.95 per cent.

Investors sitting on record first-half gains are having to contend with central bankers warning they are in no rush to cut interest rates.

“The timing of the first rate cut will begin to dominate the direction of U.S. yields,” said Ian Lyngen, a rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. “That will not be today’s story however, and instead we anticipate Treasuries will be in wait and see mode ahead of tomorrow’s retail sales print.”

At the same time, China faces a stuttering economic recovery and worsening property slump, while global stock market valuations are starting to look unjustifiably high.

Updates from China unnerved markets on Monday. The country’s banking regulator announced it would set up a task force to examine risks at private-wealth manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co., which missed payments on investment products sold to high-net worth clients.

Meanwhile, Country Garden Holdings Co. is seeking to extend a maturing bond for the first time and halted trading in local notes. The company, once China’s biggest developer, has emerged as the latest flashpoint of the country’s property woes.

“The more days that go by without a comprehensive fiscal stimulus plan the more clear it becomes there will not be one,” Brad Bechtel a Jefferies strategist said of China’s central bank. “The big bazooka is not coming.”

Focus later this week will be on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting as traders seek clues on the central bank’s next move. Investors who’d bet on a pivot to easier policy this year are having to adjust their bets as officials signal they will keep interest rates higher for longer.

In emerging markets, Argentina’s already-distressed debt sagged after a populist who vowed to burn down the central bank won surprisingly strong support in a primary vote.

The offshore yuan fell to its weakest level since November while the U.S. dollar strengthened.

Corporate Highlights:

U.S. Steel Corp. surged 27 per cent after the company rejected a US$7.25 billion takeover offer from peer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and said it will instead start a review of its strategic options.

Tesla Inc. slipped 3.2 per cent, triggering a selloff for other producers of electric vehicles, after it rolled out a new round of price cuts in China.

Key events this week:

China medium-term lending, retail sales, industrial production, fixed-asset investment, FX net settlement, Tuesday

Japan industrial production, GDP, Tuesday

U.K. jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

U.S. retail sales, empire manufacturing, business inventories, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia policy minutes, Tuesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

China property prices, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

U.K. CPI, Wednesday

U.S. FOMC minutes, housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 9:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.0886

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2635

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 145.42 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to $29,320.43

Ether fell 0.5 per cent to $1,843.79

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.20 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.63 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.55 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7 per cent to $82.63 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,938.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.