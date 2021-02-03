30m ago
U.S. Boost, Yellen Watches Volatility, Innovation Index: Eco Day
- The U.S. economy is showing some scattered signs of picking up from an end-of-year slowdown, muddying President Joe Biden’s efforts to win congressional passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has summoned U.S. financial regulators to discuss recent volatility in financial markets, in her first public effort to address the tumult involving GameStop Corp. shares and broker-dealer Robinhood Markets Inc.
- Arindrajit Dube, an economist at the University of Massachusetts, has found that even substantial increases in minimum wages don’t destroy jobs
- South Korea returned to first place in the latest Bloomberg Innovation Index, while the U.S. dropped out of a top 10 that features a cluster of European countries
- China is taking decisive steps to protect itself from a widening U.S. technology ban, with imports of computer chips and the machines that make them surging last year
- The European Union is facing a cost of tens of billions of euros for the slow and chaotic rollout of coronavirus vaccinations compared to countries such as the U.K. and U.S.
