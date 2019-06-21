(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said it will boost oversight of Iran’s efforts to prevent money laundering amid heightened tensions after the Islamic Republic downed a U.S. Navy drone this week.

President Donald Trump said early Friday in a tweet that the U.S. added more sanctions against Iran late Thursday, after he called off retaliatory strikes on three Iranian sites.

The U.S. may seek “additional counter-measures” if Iran doesn't curtail “systemic money laundering and terrorist deficiencies,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in prepared remarks for a speech on Friday in Orlando.

The inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force will conduct the oversight, Mnuchin said. The group, led by Marshall Billingslea, an assistant secretary at the Treasury Department, said in a statement that Iran must comply with FATF standards by October 2019 or the U.S. will introduce more stringent audit requirements for “all financial groups with respect to any of their branches and subsidiaries in Iran.”

The Trump administration has blamed the Islamic Republic for a series of attacks in the Gulf region since mid-May, including one last week on two oil tankers, but with little consequence for Tehran.

Trump has shown a desire to project American power, yet during the 2016 election he promised to extricate the U.S. from foreign conflicts, an issue that’s sure to come up in his re-election campaign.

