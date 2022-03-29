(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden unveiled a $5.8 trillion budget request that emphasized deficit reduction, additional funding for police and veterans, and flexibility for new social spending programs The proposed budget is based on economic assumptions the White House itself recognizes are outdated

German companies must resist Russia’s demands for gas payments to be made in rubles, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Earlier, G-7 energy ministers also unanimously rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for ruble payments

It’s in European banks’ own interest to address the risks they face from climate change, the regulator said

Global supply strains that eased in early 2022 are worsening again due to the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdowns

Cooking oil, chicken and other kitchen staples are increasingly out of reach as fears of “demand destruction” begin to materialize

The post-Brexit exodus of bankers from the City of London hasn’t come to pass

China’s Covid lockdowns are likely costing the country at least $46 billion a month, or 3.1% of GDP, in lost economic output, according to an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Wall Street’s return to office this month is reviving local cafes, according to the Pret Index

