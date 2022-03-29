Mar 29, 2022
U.S. Budget Plan, Ruble Rejection, Post-Brexit Exodus: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- President Joe Biden unveiled a $5.8 trillion budget request that emphasized deficit reduction, additional funding for police and veterans, and flexibility for new social spending programs
- The proposed budget is based on economic assumptions the White House itself recognizes are outdated
- German companies must resist Russia’s demands for gas payments to be made in rubles, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said
- Earlier, G-7 energy ministers also unanimously rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for ruble payments
- It’s in European banks’ own interest to address the risks they face from climate change, the regulator said
- Global supply strains that eased in early 2022 are worsening again due to the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdowns
- Cooking oil, chicken and other kitchen staples are increasingly out of reach as fears of “demand destruction” begin to materialize
- The post-Brexit exodus of bankers from the City of London hasn’t come to pass
- China’s Covid lockdowns are likely costing the country at least $46 billion a month, or 3.1% of GDP, in lost economic output, according to an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Wall Street’s return to office this month is reviving local cafes, according to the Pret Index
