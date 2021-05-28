(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden’s budget, which is set to be released today, will increase federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, according to documents cited by the New York Times While the document is mostly aspirational, it will give a clear picture of the president’s ambitions to boost the size and scope of the federal government. The budget sees unemployment holding below 4% for most of the next decade, and inflation remaining stable Biden’s push for the first major federal tax hike since 1993 rests on the shoulders of Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means chairman

As the U.S. government’s sprawling Paycheck Protection Program officially wraps up, economists are debating how many jobs it saved

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said administration spending plans are focused on boosting U.S. competitiveness with China An influential Chinese trade blog says U.S. trade talks are off to a good start and calls for more communication

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said above-normal inflation is likely to persist through the end of the year before fading, a longer period than officials had previously indicated Yellen is among G-7 finance ministers and central bankers holding a virtual meeting today ahead of their face-to-face gathering in London next week

Evanston, Illinois, has begun a 10-year, $10 million reparations program to pay down its debt to Black residents, starting with housing

The Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freedland is drawing on lessons from her journalism career to repair the pandemic’s economic damage

Economists and investors increasingly expect the European Central Bank to extend the elevated pace of its emergency bond-buying at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound

The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said

Gold stored at the Bank of England has been selling for unusually high premiums recently, signaling that central banks may be back in the market buying

