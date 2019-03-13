Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rebounded in January by the most in six months, a sign demand is withstanding concerns about slower global growth and the trade war with China.

Non-military capital goods orders excluding aircraft -- a proxy for business investment -- gained 0.8 per cent, after a 0.9 per cent decline the prior month, according to Commerce Department figures released Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for a 0.2 per cent increase. The broader measure of bookings for all durable goods, or items meant to last at least three years, unexpectedly rose.

Key Insights

The improvement in demand, underscored by orders for machinery and communications equipment, suggests a solid start to the year for manufacturers that should support economic growth in the first quarter. At the same time, other data for February give a more muted picture, with the Institute for Supply Management's factory index falling to a two-year low in February and manufacturers adding the fewest workers since 2017.

Some figures that are used to calculate gross domestic product also were more encouraging: Shipments of non-military capital goods excluding aircraft rose 0.8 percent after a revised 0.1 percent increase and exceeding the Bloomberg survey median of a 0.2 percent decline.

Total durable-goods orders, which gained 0.4 percent from December, got a boost from the volatile transportation category, reflecting a 15.9 percent rise in bookings for civilian aircraft and parts. Separate data showed Boeing Co.’s aircraft orders fell in January to less than a quarter of the prior month's total.

