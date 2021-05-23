U.S. Calls for Immediate Release of Journalist in Belarus

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. “strongly condemns” the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to Minsk and said Belarus must immediately release Raman Pratasevich, the journalist on board who was arrested after the plane landed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Sunday.

“This shocking act” by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko “endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including U.S. citizens,” Blinken said, adding that the U.S. supports the earliest possible meeting of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization to review the events.

He said the U.S. condemns the Lukashenko “regime’s ongoing harassment and arbitrary detention of journalists.”

Forced Ryanair Landing in Belarus Spurs EU Sanctions Threat (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.