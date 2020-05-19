(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Canada will keep their border shut to non-essential travel for another month as efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are extended.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump announced the extension of the border closure to June 21 at separate events in Ottawa and Washington. The agreement to restrict travel between the two countries, which has been in place since March 21, was due to expire this week.

“I will begin this morning by confirming that Canada and the United States agreed to extend by 30 days the current measures in place along the border,” Trudeau said at his daily press conference in Ottawa. “This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe.”

This marks the second 30-day extension of the ban on all non-essential travel that includes exemptions for trade and essential workers such as truckers and health care workers. Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House he’s hopeful the border will eventually open.

“We’re talking to Canada. As things clean up in terms of the plague, we’re both going to want to do the normal,” Trump said. “We want to get back to normal.”

