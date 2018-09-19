NAFTA talks are picking up again as the U.S. and Canada each wait for the other to blink -- and as the clock runs down to reach a deal that would likely have the easiest path for approval.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet Wednesday in Washington, their first in-person session in eight days. The two countries remain at odds on core issues, including dairy and dispute panels, and have been pressuring each other on the eve of the meeting.

Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a key Republican lawmaker, warned in a statement on Tuesday that congressional patience with Canada was wearing thin. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the same time, continues to say he would rather see no deal reached than be forced to accept a bad one.

Time is running out to reach and publish an agreement by the end of the month. Canada is said to consider Thursday the deadline for a high-level agreement that could be then converted into legal text.

A preliminary trade deal was reached with Mexico in August. Barring an accord with Canada, President Donald Trump has threatened to proceed with only Mexico, though Scalise stopped short of saying Congress would go along with that.

“It is growing increasingly unlikely that you can get text to the Congress by Sept. 30,” said Jennifer Hillman, a professor of law at Georgetown University and former general counsel to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. It’s even more unlikely to proceed quickly with only Mexico, she said. “Canada does still have some leverage.”

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, said if Canada does not “cooperate,” Congress would “consider options about how best to move forward,” though he didn’t specify how.

“There is a growing frustration with many in Congress regarding Canada’s negotiating tactics,” Scalise said in the statement. “While we would all like to see Canada remain part of this three-country coalition, there is not an unlimited amount of time for it to be part of this new agreement.”

Best Chance

There have also been numerous calls in the U.S. to include Canada. In a joint letter dated Monday, three major U.S. business groups -- the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers -- said it would be “unacceptable to sideline Canada,” the top buyer of U.S. goods. Prominent members of Congress have also said that Canada should be part of any new North American trade agreement.

“I think that if all three countries are in and all signed up, there’s a much higher likelihood this gets passed,” Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada under Barack Obama, said Tuesday on BNN Bloomberg television. There’s no sign a Mexico-only deal can be passed by Congress, he said, while shrugging off the significance of Scalise’s statement. “I think Steve Scalise is carrying water for USTR,” he said.

Panels, Tariffs

Lower-level officials have negotiated in recent days, Freeland told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday. She underscored Canada’s insistence that it won’t bow to all demands. “Any negotiator who goes into a negotiation believing that he or she must get a deal at any price -- that is a negotiator who will be forced to pay the maximum price for that deal,” she said. “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

Canadian officials are warning that they’re prepared to see the next deadline pass if they don’t get an agreement they can live with, according to two people familiar with talks who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Canadians need effective dispute settlement provisions in anti-dumping cases, and certainty to avoid misuse of national security investigations, under which Trump has applied tariffs, one of the people said.

Sticking points in talks include dairy, where the U.S., facing a supply glut, is seeking a bigger cut of Canada’s protected market. In exchange, Canada is hoping to preserve some form of anti-dumping panels contained in Chapter 19 of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and an exemption for Canadian cultural industries.

Other American demands include longer intellectual property and pharmaceutical patent protection and a higher threshold for duty-free shipments across the U.S.-Canada border, none of which the Canadians have signaled are deal-breakers.

It’s unclear what will happen if it becomes impossible to publish text of a deal by Sept. 30. The countries could extend talks, but that means Mexico’s president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador -- who takes office Dec. 1 -- will have to be the one to sign the new agreement.

‘Always Tough’

Trump could try to proceed with Mexico only, but will face blowback from Congress, and the actual U.S.-Mexico agreement would probably require further changes, Hillman said, because it’s written in a way -- for example, a requirement that 75 percent of auto content be sourced within the trade pact’s member nations -- that appears to presume Canadian involvement. “You wouldn’t want to leave that number at 75 percent if Canada is not included,” because automakers couldn’t meet it, she added.

Trump, meanwhile, took aim at the Canadians again on Tuesday. "Canada has taken advantage of our country for a long time," he said. "They are in a position that is not a good position for Canada."

The president has threatened auto tariffs on the Trudeau government if it balks at a deal. Finally, Trump could use another pressure tactic: give six months’ notice of quitting the existing North American Free Trade Agreement. Heyman said he was concerned that could happen.

Doing so “could then scramble a lot of things up,” he said. In that case, and others, Congress will be roped in. “These last few days are always tough.”

--With assistance from Stephen Wicary