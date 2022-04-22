(Bloomberg) -- The evacuation of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night occurred after aviation officials failed to provide advance notice to police about a fly-over at a baseball game in Washington, they acknowledged Friday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration apologized for the episode in an emailed statement and said “we deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex.” A U.S. Army parachute team had been given permission to fly over the Washington Nationals baseball stadium on the city’s waterfront.

Congress was not in session this week, but staff people and other employees were working on Capitol Hill.

