(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown following an external security threat, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, who said they are responding to a vehicle access point following reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two police officers.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” the police said in a tweet.

The AP reported gunfire in the area.

No one is allowed to enter or exit buildings, but they are allowed to move within the campus of buildings.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.