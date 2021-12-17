(Bloomberg) -- A Florida man who was one of the first people to plead guilty for participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol received the longest sentence yet handed down to those convicted of taking part in the riot.

Robert Palmer, described by his lawyer as a father of four and a “successful businessman,” was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for assaulting police with a fire extinguisher by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to imprison Palmer for just over five years, saying in a court filing before the hearing that Palmer had repeatedly rejoined the assault after being repelled by law enforcement and then lied on social media by claiming his actions were “purely defensive.”

Palmer’s attempt to get less time largely hinged blaming Trump, accusing the former president and his supporters of luring him and hundreds of others to the Capitol with false claims that the election had been stolen by corrupt Democrats.

“Those voices, including the voice of the then-president himself, had convinced persons such as Mr. Palmer that the election was fraudulent and that they must take action to stop the transition of the presidency,” Palmer’s lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, said in a sentencing memorandum.

Federal prosecutors acknowledged that Palmer pleaded guilty quickly and gave truthful information to FBI agents, but they balked at his claim to have seen the light.

“Though Palmer’s letter to the court claims that he now realizes that he was lied to by the former president and others about a stolen election, there is good reason to be skeptical of such ‘eleventh hour’ conversions,” the U.S. said before the hearing. “Palmer does not explain what caused this complete reversal in his worldview, nor does he identify any new information that was not available to him when he committed his crime.”

Palmer, who also hit police with a wooden plank and threw a five-foot pole at them like a spear, pleaded guilty in October. He’s one of about 700 people charged in connection with the assault on the Capitol almost one year ago. At least 138 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and at least 23 have pleaded guilty to felony charges, the U.S. said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.