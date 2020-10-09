(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is headed for its worst week of Covid-19 in months as a resurgence takes hold in the Northeast and outbreaks in the Midwest result in unprecedented death.

The seven-day average of new cases climbed to 46,824 on Thursday, the most since Aug. 19, according to the most recent Johns Hopkins University data. Thursday’s single-day total of 56,145 was the second-highest since the June-August Sun Belt surge.

The uptick is a test for governments and health-care systems that have months of experience and new drugs. But they’re also facing pandemic fatigue coupled with Republican-led efforts to block or undo public-health measures. While the virus is hitting many parts of rural America for the first time, the Tristate Area is dealing with the early stages of a comeback.

Testing has kept pace with cases in many parts of the country, and the ratio of seven-day cases to tests is more or less flat in the past several weeks -- at around 4.5%. But current hospitalizations are rising, reaching 34,322 on Thursday, the most since Sept. 3, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Around the U.S.:

South Dakota reported a record 14 deaths Thursday, and the seven-day toll reached 36, also a pandemic high.

North Dakota’s outbreak, about 62 daily average cases per 100,000 residents, is now significantly worse than Florida at its peak of 55.

Illinois on Thursday recorded 3,059 new cases, the highest single-day tally since May, excluding a day in September when the state released backlogged results.

