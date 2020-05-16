(Bloomberg) --

U.S. coronavirus cases increased 1.8% as deaths neared 89,000. Italy’s plan to accelerate ending the two-month lockdown is a “calculated risk,” the premier said, as businesses reopen next week.

Horses and cars will be back at New York’s race tracks on June 1 -- without fans. New Jersey resumes fishing charters and water-sports rentals starting Sunday.

Utah and California lenders got the most money from the Federal Reserve to provide payroll-relief loans for small businesses. The FDA authorized the first at-home nasal-sample collection kit.

Key Developments:

Brazil VP, Wife in Isolation (5:30 p.m. NY)

Brazil Vice President Hamilton Mourao and his wife are in self isolation after a civil servant he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus, his press office said in a note. Mourao and his wife have been tested and are awaiting results, which are expected on Monday, according to the note.

The civil servant who tested positive was in close proximity to the vice president on March 13.

France Deaths Fall for Second Day (5:20 p.m. NY)

France reported a second-straight daily drop in deaths after fatalities rose to a two-week high on May 14, while hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care continued to decline. The health ministry said deaths rose by 96 to 27,625.

Fed Shares Data on Payroll Loans (4:35 p.m. NY)

The Federal Reserve had $40.6 billion in U.S. Paycheck Protection Program loans on its balance sheet, according to a spreadsheet that showed more than 3,000 individual advances by regional Fed banks to U.S. lenders providing the aid to small businesses.

A state breakdown shows that as of May 6, the most recent date for which loan details were provided, lenders in Utah and California received the most money, about $2.96 billion each. New Jersey had $2.5 billion and Wisconsin $1.75 billion. New York, the nation’s fourth most populous state, got just $804 million.

U.S. Cases Rise 1.8%, Above Week’s Average (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. cases increased 1.8% from the same time Friday, to 1.46 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The rise in cases was above the average daily increase of 1.7% over the past week. Deaths rose 1.7% to 88,211.

New York reported 2,419 new cases, a number that has remained stable for two weeks, raising the total to 348,232. The state had 157 new deaths, up from 132 on Friday, with total fatalities at more than 22,478.

New Jersey had 1,239 new cases, for a total of 145,089, while 115 deaths were added for a total to 10,249, Governor Phil Murphy said.

California added 1,857 cases, for a total of 76,793, and reported 96 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,204.

Pennsylvania had 989 new cases, bringing the total to 61,611. Deaths rose by 61, to a total of 4,403, with 69% of the fatalities at nursing homes, the health department said.

Michigan had 425 new cases, for a total of 50,504, with 55 new deaths, raising the total to 4,880, the state said on its website.

Ohio reported 520 new cases, the third straight day of decline, bringing the total to 27,474, and added 29 deaths, for a total of 1,610, the health department said.

N.J. Fishing Charters Resume (3:40 p.m. NY)

New Jersey will resume fishing charters and other watercraft rentals on Sunday but require specific, strict social distances measures and maintenance of passenger logs for potential contact tracing, Governor Phil Murphy said.

Loosening rules on fishing and rentals is part of Murphy’s “deliberate incremental steps” to bring the state’s economy back from a shelter-in-place order. A patch work of activities are now permitted in the Garden State: golf, for example, but not tennis.

Most medical indicators across the state’s northern, central and southern regions are “moving in the right directions,” he said.

South Africa Posts Biggest Rise in Cases (3:30 p.m. NY)

South Africa reported 831 new infections on Saturday, its biggest daily increase, bringing the total to 14,355. Western Cape, home to the city of Cape Town, now has more than half of the cases nationwide and together with the Eastern Cape contributed 91% of new infections, according to the Health Ministry.

Western Cape authorities attributed the surge to rigorous testing, even as the province is facing clusters of infections in households, workplaces and supermarkets. About 18,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Deaths climbed by 14 to 261.

Conte Calls Reopening ‘Calculated Risk’ (3 p.m. NY)

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy is taking an unavoidable “calculated risk” as it prepares to further ease a two-month lockdown on Monday by opening businesses and granting citizens more freedom.

Conte forged an agreement with regional governors to pave the way for relaxing rules that have crippled the euro area’s third-biggest economy. “We are taking a calculated risk, aware that the contagion curve could rise again,” Conte told reporters at his Rome residence.Businesses including shops, bars, restaurants and barbers can open on a regional basis, and Italians will be able to move within their own region from Monday. Italy will unlock its borders and allow citizens to move across the country starting June 3.

Ford to Test Some Workers (2:55 p.m. NY)

Ford Motor Co. secured contracts with health systems for rapid testing of hourly and salaried employees with suspected Covid-19 symptoms in southeast Michigan and the metropolitan areas of Louisville, Kentucky; Kansas City and Chicago. Ford said it plans to expand testing to additional locations.

Daily Global Cases Top 100,000 (2:15 p.m. NY)

The increase in daily cases has exceeded 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases climbed by 100,200 on Friday, the fourth straight day of gains, according to the data.

Daily case increases were 97,500 on Thursday and 85,200 a day earlier. The previous one-day high was 99,100 on April 12.

Russia Projects 75% Drop in Flights (1:30 p.m. NY)

Russia expects airline flights to fall 50-75% this year and rail cargo volumes to drop by 11% as a result of the pandemic, Interfax newswire reported citing country’s transport minister Yevgeny Ditrikh. Russia has the second-most infections after the U.S. at 272,043.

Italy Has Fewest Deaths in 10 Weeks (12:30 p.m. NY)

Italy reported the fewest deaths in almost 10 weeks on Saturday, with 153. Total deaths now stand at 31,763. New cases rose by 789 on Friday, to a total of 224,760.

N.Y. Tracks to Reopen, Without Fans (11:45 a.m. NY)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said state-run horse tracks and the Watkins Glen International track will reopen on June 1, but without people watching from the stands.

Nascar stages a competition at Watkins Glen in the Finger Lakes region in mid-August and state officials said races can be run as long as the staff follow safety guidelines.

“It’s a lot of reward for minimal risk,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “We can open Watkins Glen, that is in our control.”

The state reported 157 new deaths, the sixth straight day the figure was below 200, Cuomo said.

Pence Heads to Florida (11:30 a.m. NY)

Vice President Mike Pence will meet Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Wednesday to discuss the state’s phased economic reopening, his office said Saturday. Pence will deliver personal protective equipment to a nursing home and join hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for reopening.

FDA Authorizes At-Home Test (10:20 a.m. NY)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Everlywell Inc.’s at-home nasal sample collection kit for use with specific laboratories for Covid-19 diagnostic testing.

Once patients self-swab, they ship the sample to a lab that is running an in-vitro diagnostic test, the agency said. The FDA said Everlywell’s emergency use authorization covers individuals at home who have been screened by an online questionnaire that’s been reviewed by a health-care provider. The FDA also authorized two Covid-19 diagnostic tests that are performed at specific labs.

Trump Signals Partial WHO Funding (10 a.m. NY)

President Donald Trump said U.S. payments to the World Health Organization that he froze last month may return at 10% of the existing level. Trump said the cut is one of numerous options he’s considering. A cut to 10% would match “much lower China payments,” Trump said in a tweet responding to broadcaster Lou Dobbs. “Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen,” Trump said.

The president instructed his administration in mid-April to temporarily halt WHO funding because the United Nations agency took China’s claims about the coronavirus “at face value” and failed to share information about the pandemic as it spread. The U.S. has contributed $893 million to the WHO’s operations during its current two-year funding cycle.

