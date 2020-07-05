(Bloomberg) --

U.S. virus cases increased by 2%, more than the seven-day average, according to an updated Johns Hopkins University count. A former Food and Drug Administration head said the U.S. should stockpile therapeutic antibodies to improve its pandemic response.

President Donald Trump is planning an outdoor rally on Saturday with face coverings now “strongly encouraged.” A top Houston-area county official pleaded with Texas state leaders to let him issue a stay-at-home order.

South Africa reported a fifth straight day of record increases in deaths. Mexico overtook France with the fifth-deadliest outbreak.

U.S. Cases Rise 2%, Approach 2.9 Million (6 a.m. HK)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased by almost 56,000 from Saturday, a 2% rise that outpaced the 1.8% average daily increase over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University, which updated its tracking website on Sunday after more than five hours without new data. With U.S. cases totaling 2,874,396, deaths rose by 269 to 129,870, an increase of 0.2%.

New York’s already low increase in cases dropped further, to a 0.1% rise. The seven-day average rise had hovered around 0.2% since early June. The state, once the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak, reported 533 new cases and 8 deaths.

California reported 5,410 new cases, an increase of 2.1%. In total, 260,155 people in the state have tested positive. The number of deaths rose by 18 to 6,331, though the state warned of possible delays in some reporting.

Florida reported 200,111 cases, up 5.3% from a day earlier and equal to the average increase for the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,731, an increase of 0.8%. In Miami-Dade County, the number of patients in hospitals rose 4.9%, the biggest jump in four days.

Arizona reported 3,536 new cases, a 3.7% rise, pushing the total to 98,089. The hard-hit state has a 4.1% seven-day average for new infections. Deaths increased by 4 four, down from 17 on Saturday and a record 88 on Wednesday, putting the total at 1,809.

New Jersey reported 398 new cases, compared with to 303 the day before, as Governor Phil Murphy warned of a rise because of travel from hot spots. The state’s total cases are now 173,402. Deaths rose slightly to 28, for a total of 13,355.

U.K. Plows $2 Billion Into Arts (5:35 p.m. NY)

The U.K. will spend 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) on theaters, museums and music venues in a bid to rescue the arts and culture sector from the brink of collapse in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. “The show must go on,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said late Sunday.

The funding includes 880 million pounds of grants and 270 million pounds of repayable loans, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement. Galleries, heritage sites and independent cinemas also will be eligible for grants.

Trump Rally With Masks Encouraged (5:27 p.m. NY)

President Trump will hold an outdoor rally in New Hampshire on July 11 at which face coverings are “strongly encouraged,” a change in tone after months of skepticism about the value of wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Portsmouth event will be Trump’s second campaign rally in a month, after an indoor event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20 drew a smaller-than-expected crowd.

Democrats Seek Override on WHO Funds (5:15 p.m. NY)

A House Democratic spending bill will set aside $10 billion for the coronavirus response and require the U.S. to send funds to the World Health Organization, an agency targeted by President Donald Trump over its handling of the pandemic.

The bill, released Sunday, would require the U.S. to send $200 million to the WHO, despite Trump’s decision, citing China’s influence over the United Nations agency, to cut U.S. funding for the group. The spending for the Covid-19 response would cover a variety of emergency funds and would be exempt from spending limits, according to the bill.

Record Death Toll in South Africa (5:10 p.m. NY)

South Africa reported a record 173 deaths, bringing the total to 3,199. The number came after four consecutive days of record rises in cases. Cumulative infections rose to 196,750 with 8,773 new cases in the latest daily report.

Gauteng province, South Africa’s economic hub that includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, had the most deaths.

Texas Reports 1.8% Rise (4:40 p.m. NY)

Texas reported 3,449 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the state’s total to 195,239 as of Sunday. The number of deaths rose by 29 to 2,637, the Department of State Health Services said on its website.

California Infections Increase by 2.1% (2:05 p.m.)

California reported 5,410 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of 2.1% to 260,155. Deaths rose by 18 to 6,331. The numbers may not represent final day-over-day changes as the reporting of test results can be delayed, according to the state Department of Public Health. The data show cumulative infections are disproportionately the highest among Latino residents and the 18-to-49 age group.

Protests Added to Miami-Dade Cases: Mayor (2 p.m. NY)

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said protests over the death of George Floyd contributed to a rise in infections in South Florida, but weren’t the only trigger.

“Our people, our residents, I think they let their guard down and started to socialize,” Gimenez said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “That also had to do with it. So it’s all the above. I’m not saying it’s just that, but it was a contributing factor.”

Gimenez pushed back on President Donald Trump’s characterization in his July 4th remarks that 99% of cases are harmless by noting a rise in deaths of people who contract the virus: “The virus is not harmless. No, absolutely not.”

Houston Needs Stay-Home Order, Chief Says (12:45 p.m. NY)

The hard-hit Houston area needs more restrictions, but the state government has blocked local officials from acting to limit the spread of the virus, Harris County Chief Lina Hidalgo said. The order by Governor Greg Abbott last week to wear face coverings helps, but doesn’t go far enough, she said.

“As long as we’re doing as little as possible and hoping for the best, we’re always going to be chasing this thing,” Hidalgo said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Folks need to stay home and I need the authority to enforce it.”

Phoenix Mayor Faults FEMA on Tests (12:30 p.m. NY)

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city opened much too early and needs to do more tests but her pleas to expand community-based evaluations have been rebuffed, including by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We are in a crisis related to testing,” Gallego told ABC’s “This Week.” FEMA said “they’re moving away from that, which feels like they’re declaring victory while we’re still in crisis mode.”

“We had crowded nightclubs handing out free champagne, no masks,” she said.

U.K. Cases Continue to Mount (12:14 p.m. NY)

The Department for Health and Social Care reported that the U.K. had another 516 positive cases on Saturday, down from 624 the day before and taking the total to more than 285,000.

There were 22 new deaths from the virus.

Arizona Cases Rise Less Than Week’s Average (11:45 a.m. NY)

Arizona reported 3,536 new cases, a 3.7% rise, pushing the total to 98,089. The hard-hit state has a 4.1% seven-day average for new infections.

Deaths increased by four, down from 17 on Saturday and a record 88 on Wednesday, putting the total at 1,809. Fatalities among those over age 65 accounted for 73% of all state deaths, according to the Department of Health website.

Florida Cases Rise in Line With Average (10:40 a.m. NY)

Florida reported that infections rose to 200,111 on Sunday, up 5.3% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.3% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,731, an increase of 0.8%, according to the report, which includes data through Saturday.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 1% to 15,895. The new rate of people testing positive rose to 15% for Saturday, from 14.1% a day earlier.

In Miami-Dade County, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals rose 4.9%, the biggest jump in four days, with a 3.8% one-day jump in patients in intensive-care units.

Too Soon to Say If RNC Florida Events Safe (10:28 a.m. NY)

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told CNN it’s too soon to tell if it’s safe to host part of the Republican National Convention next month in Florida.

Originally scheduled to be held in Charlotte, the nominating convention -- including Trump’s acceptance speech -- was partially moved to Jacksonville, after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, disagreed with hosting the Aug. 24-27 event at full scale out of concern of the virus spread.

Second Spanish Lockdown Declared (10 a.m. NY)

A lockdown has been ordered for a region of Galicia in northwestern Spain, restricting travel in and out of A Marina for about 70,000 residents. The five-day measure was ordered after cases started to rise from two different outbreaks.

Spain put an agricultural region with more than 200,000 residents under indefinite lockdown on Saturday. The number of cases in the Segria region of 210,000 has soared 20% in the past two weeks to 3,312. Four of nine outbreaks currently being monitored by authorities are associated with companies harvesting and processing fruit and vegetables.

New York Cases Rise 0.1% (9:20 a.m. NY)

The number of new cases in New York rose 0.1%, less than the seven-day average. Fewer than 1% of tests conducted were positive.

On Monday, New York City officially kicks off “Phase Three” of reopening, paving the way for legions of beauty businesses — nail salons, tanning studios and tattoo parlors — to open their doors to customers for the first time in months.

