New York is joining other Atlantic coast states in allowing beaches to reopen in time for the U.S. Memorial day holiday.

Italy had the fewest new coronavirus cases in four days as it prepares to let citizens move freely starting in June, while Brazil reported a new daily record for coronavirus cases hours after President Jair Bolsonaro lost his second health minister in under a month.

Abbott Laboratories fell after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a company test for Covid-19 used by the White House has potential accuracy issues.

The Federal Reserve in a stark warning said stock and other asset prices could suffer “significant declines” should the pandemic deepen. The cost of the pandemic could reach as high as $8.8 trillion, the Asian Development Bank said.

Key Developments:

Virus Tracker: Cases top 4.5 million; deaths reach 306,000

Federal Reserve warns of ‘significant’ hit to asset prices

U.S. cases increase 2%, above the week’s average

Brazil reports a new daily record for coronavirus cases

Australian Banks Defer Home Loans Repayments (7:25 a.m. HK)

Australians suffering financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic were granted six-month deferrals on repayments covering A$153.5 billion ($98.4 billion) of mortgages.

A total of 429,000 home loans are covered by such assistance, the Australian Banking Association said. In all, 703,000 borrowers have been granted deferrals, covering A$211 billion of loans.

House Approves Rule Change on Proxy Voting (7:20 p.m. NY)

The House voted to let its members serve as proxies in Washington for colleagues who are in quarantine or otherwise homebound during the coronavirus pandemic, setting aside two centuries of precedent.

The change is a low-tech answer by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her lieutenants to calls by some lawmakers for remote voting, and is intended to be temporary. The change passed 217-189.

Hedge Funds Headed to Quarantine Stocks (6:40 p.m. NY)

As the world began to go into lockdown, the biggest money managers loaded up on quarantine stocks.

Netflix, Peloton, Amazon and Zoom were some of the most sought-after names in the first quarter, according to regulatory filings. George Soros, Stan Druckenmiller and Philippe Laffont were among the managers piling into such stocks.

Argentina to Start Rapid Testing for Covid-19 (6:25 p.m. NY)

President Alberto Fernandez presented a rapid diagnostic test for Covid-19 that would have results in less than two hours. The tests will be used by public sector for the Health Ministry to diagnose Covid-19, he said in a statement. The first 10,000 tests will be produced in the next 10 days.

Brazil Reports Record Number of Cases (6:15 p.m. NY)

Brazil reported a new daily record for coronavirus cases hours and lost its second health minister in under a month as the president’s reopen-at-all-costs stance alienates the medical community and deepens a political clash with state governors.

Nelson Teich, who took over the post in April after Bolsonaro fired his predecessor amid public discord over social distancing, quit Friday after just 29 days on the job.

Brazil reported a record 15,305 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 218,223 and solidifying Brazil as the new global hotspot for the disease.

Portugal Set to Reopen Beaches (4:50 p.m. NY)

Portugal plans to reopen beaches popular with tourists on June 6 as the government eases confinement measures and adopts new rules to keep 1.5 meters (5 feet) between people, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a Lisbon news conference. Signs will show the crowd size at any beach, and some may close if too many people congregate. Tourism, including on Portugal’s Atlantic coast, accounts for about 15% of the economy and 9% of employment.

Since May 4 when rules started easing, the number of hospitalized patients has dropped by more than 17%, while cases in intensive care units have declined 16%. Portugal reported 264 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 187 on Thursday, taking the total to 28,583, the government said. The total number of deaths rose by 6 to 1,190.

U.S. Cases Rise 2%, Above Week Average (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 2% compared with the same time Thursday to 1.43 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase was above the average daily increase of 1.7% over the past week. Deaths rose 2% to 86,744.

New York had 132 deaths, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. That marked the state’s fifth straight day of deaths below 200 and the first time deaths fell below 150 in seven weeks.

In New Jersey, deaths increased by 201 to 10,138, a 2% increase over 24 hours. New cases rose 1% to 143,905, according to Governor Phil Murphy.

Florida reported 44,138 cases, up 2.1% from a day earlier, according to the state’s health department. Deaths rose 2.4% to 1,197. Governor Ron DeSantis said gyms can reopen, and retailers and restaurants will be able to operate at 50% indoor capacity, up from 25%, starting Monday.

California’s cases rose 2.4% to 74,936 while deaths rose 2.5% to 3,108, according to the state’s website.

Texas reported a case increase of 3.1%, in line with the weekly average.

Spain Advances Reopening for 70% of Nation (3:25 p.m. NY)

Spain put about 70% of the nation’s population into the second phase of a four-step reopening process, Health Minister Salvador Illa said. Madrid and Barcelona, the nation’s two biggest cities, will remain in the restrictive first phase, he said. Certain rules also are being eased, such as allowing shops to operate without the need for appointments, but Illa said limits will remain on the number of employees per client.

WHO Pushes Vaccine Access Plan (12:30 p.m. NY)

The World Health Organization is pushing a proposal that aims to ensure broad access to treatments and vaccines while offering an appropriate reward to creators. Drug companies would voluntarily donate Covid-related intellectual property to a global pool, according to the plan offered by Costa Rica. Countries would be free to decide how to mete out the rights.

Countries would retain the right to allow low-cost generics of patented medicines. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is urging countries and companies to support the proposal, which will be discussed Monday and Tuesday.

Singapore to Allow More Laborers to Resume Work (7:10 a.m. NY)

Singapore will allow more construction laborers to return to work as the city-state looks to restart an economy that has been largely shut because of the coronavirus pandemic. The country will gradually add about 5% of the construction workforce, or about 20,000 workers, from June 2, on top of an existing 5% currently working on critical infrastructure projects.

An outbreak among low-wage migrant workers staying in cramped dormitories has led Singapore to record one of the largest virus tallies in Asia. Of the nearly 27,000 total confirmed cases, about 90% are infections among workers in dormitories. Officials said this week that infection rates among this group are “stabilizing” and some 20,000 foreign workers will be ready for discharge from care facilities by the end of May.

