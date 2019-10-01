(Bloomberg) -- The head of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command met with the chief of Saudi Arabia’s navy to discuss strengthening the kingdom’s maritime defenses against “Iranian aggression” after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities last month.

Vice Admiral Jim Malloy met in Riyadh with Vice Admiral Fahad al Ghofaily, the commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, as well as U.S. Ambassador John Abizaid on Sept. 29, according to a statement from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

“Engaging and operating closely with regional counterparts is essential to maintain deterrence,” said Malloy. “This visit was an opportunity to discuss our mutual efforts going forward to coordinate defense against provocation and attack.”

