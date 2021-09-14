(Bloomberg) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has changed how it is allocating an in-demand Covid-19 treatment, as the delta variant stokes a surge in infections and hospitalizations.

Hospitals and other care providers will no longer be able to order their own supply of monoclonal antibody therapies, according to a Sept. 13 update posted on the HHS website. Instead, the federal government will determine how much of the drugs to ship to each state and territory based on Covid-19 case numbers and use of the treatments locally.

A rise in delta variant infections “has caused a substantial surge in the utilization of monoclonal antibody (mAb) drugs, particularly in areas of the country with low vaccination rates,” HHS said on its website. The agency said it is “committed to helping ensure consistent availability of these critical drugs for current and future patients in all geographic areas of the country.”

State health departments will decide how to distribute the antibody therapies to hospitals and other sites, according to the HHS update.

A representative for HHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal model was used to distribute antibody therapies, including ones made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co., earlier in the pandemic. But the government shifted to allow care providers to order the treatments directly from distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp.

