Nov 7, 2019
U.S. Charges Aventura Tech With Illegal Sales of Chinese Gear
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors filed charges against Aventura Technologies Inc. and seven current and former employees with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers.
Six of those charged were arrested Thursday morning, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The case was unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
