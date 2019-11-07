U.S. Charges Aventura Tech With Illegal Sales of Chinese Gear

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors filed charges against Aventura Technologies Inc. and seven current and former employees with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers.

Six of those charged were arrested Thursday morning, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The case was unsealed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.