(Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities charged a senior Nigerian police officer over his alleged role in an Instagram influencer’s scam to steal more than $1 million, according to court filings.

A grand jury indicted Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner in the Nigeria Police Force, and five others April 29 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. A federal judge in Los Angeles unsealed the documents this week.

Kyari heads Nigeria’s Intelligence Response Team, a police unit that tracks suspected kidnappers and terrorists. U.S. prosecutors accused Kyari of imprisoning one of the charged individuals at the request of Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas to prevent him from interfering in a then-ongoing fraud, the documents show.

READ: Gucci Influencer’s Alleged Style of Scam Bigger Than Ransomware

Kyari, 46, denied the accusations Thursday in a post on his Facebook page. The police force said in an emailed statement it’s reviewing the allegations. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kyari, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said by email.

Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where he regularly posted photographs posing with celebrities, luxury cars and private jets. The Nigerian, 37, was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and extradited to the U.S.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HUSHPUPPI (@hushpuppi)

The social media star pleaded guilty in April to participating in the theft, between November 2019 and March 2020, of $1.1 million from an unidentified businessperson who was seeking a $15 million loan to build a school in Qatar, according to a plea filed this week. Kyari and the five others, including three residents of New York, were indicted in a related case centering on the same alleged crime.

READ: Nigerian Instagram Influencer Abbas Admits to Fraud in the U.S.

The case is U.S. v. Juma et al, 21-cr-00203, U.S. District Court, Central District of California

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.