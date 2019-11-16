(Bloomberg) -- China’s Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s key negotiator in the trade agreement with the U.S., spoke with his American counterparts Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer by phone Saturday morning, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The call was held at the request of U.S. negotiators, the news agency said. During the conversation, both sides held “constructive discussions” on each others’ core concerns about the “phase one” part of the trade deal, and agreed to remain in close communication, Xinhua said.

