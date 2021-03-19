(Bloomberg) -- Senior U.S. officials wrapped up the first high-level direct talks with their Chinese counterparts without making any major announcements, underscoring just how tough a time the world’s two biggest economies will have finding common ground amid soured ties.

“We expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues, and that’s exactly what we had,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after talks in Anchorage, Alaska ended on Friday. “We were clear-eyed coming in, we’re clear-eyed coming out, and we will go back to Washington to take stock of where we are.”

The U.S. signaled ahead of time that it was looking for common ground with China despite their tensions. There had been talk about the two sides agreeing on a virtual summit next month between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss climate change, one of the few areas where the two sides have professed similar goals.

But the failure to announce any accomplishment suggested the two sides weren’t able to reach the low bar they had set ahead of the talks. Blinken said the negotiators discussed issues where their interests intersected, citing North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and climate change.

Ahead of Blinken’s and Sullivan’s remarks, the Chinese delegation left without taking questions.

The meetings got off to a rocky start on Thursday, when Blinken and Sullivan criticized China over human rights and the erosion of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong. China’s Yang Jiechi responded with a 20-minute criticism of the U.S.’s human rights record and said the U.S. was being condescending and that its own version of democracy was flawed.

