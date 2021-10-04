Oct 4, 2021
U.S.-China Engagement, Biden Debt Alert, N.Z. Rate Rise: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- The Biden administration will directly engage with Beijing in the coming days to enforce commitments in their trade deal
- President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. is at risk of breaching the limit on its debt, blaming Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
- U.S. politicians are locked in a huge fight over something that more and more financial people view as irrelevant
- New Zealand is expected to embark on a series of interest-rate increases to tame inflation and rein in soaring house prices
- Bloomberg Economics looks at three central bank meetings -- Australia today, New Zealand tomorrow and India Friday
- A gauge of commodities soared to an all-time high as a resurgence in demand for raw materials collides with supply constraints
- Surging inflation this year could be creating a new pricing psychology where both businesses and consumers are getting used to rising prices, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
- Here’s a wrap of Bloomberg Economics’ reactions and analysis including high frequency data showing the U.S. steadying
- World trade is rebounding at a faster clip than expected: chart
- Germany is joining the ECB in trying to assuage concerns among the population that high inflation rates are here to stay
- Why Brexit Britain is isolated, vulnerable and running on fumes
- Nordic countries are in the vanguard of global economies trying to get rich people to fund public finances more after the pandemic
- Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the SEC to investigate whether stock transactions by top Fed officials violated insider trading rules
- Japan’s Fumio Kishida was appointed prime minister by parliament, and named a new cabinet stacked with political veterans ahead of a general election set for the end of this month
- Ex-Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday became Japan’s first new finance minister in nearly nine years
