(Bloomberg) -- Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are planning to assess the nations’ phase-one trade agreement this month against a backdrop of rising tensions between the countries, according to people briefed on the matter.

The discussion, led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, would take place on or around Aug. 15, six months after the agreement took effect, as directed in the text of the accord, the people said.

The planned talks were reported earlier Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal.

The White House declined to comment, and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment..

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, asked in a briefing earlier in the day about China falling short of promised energy targets, said: “We encourage China to fulfill their obligations in the phase one China deal and to fulfill their end of the agreement.”

