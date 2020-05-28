(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s debt bankers are on track for their busiest month of May, brushing off mounting U.S.-China tensions.

The region’s borrowers from Singapore’s oil rig maker Keppel Corp. to a Chinese junk-rated builder are rushing to sell debt, while tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. raised $6 billion overnight in a global offering. Asia dollar bond sales for the month of May are at $23.5 billion, on course for a record compared with previous years, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Spreads on the region’s dollar bonds have fallen further this week, after the longest streak of declines in nearly a year last week, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. Still, the Trump administration’s announcement that it could no longer certify Hong Kong’s political autonomy from China was the latest sign of rising tensions between the two countries. That poses risks for China’s dollar bonds, which dominate Asia’s debt markets.

“Escalation of the Sino-U.S. conflicts is one of the key risks the Chinese dollar bond market is facing in the short-term,” said Judy Kwok-Cheung, Hong Kong-based director of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “If more sanctions or other actions causing further escalation eventuate, it could hurt market sentiment in the short term.”

ASIA

Spreads on Asia dollar bonds were largely unchanged on Thursday, according to a trader.

Tech giant Tencent sold a $6 billion offering and the notes traded tighter in secondary

At least three borrowers were marketing dollar bonds to companies, including Beijing Hongkun Weiye Real Estate Development Co., Avic Capital and Keppel Corp.

“Over the medium term, liquidity in the market still need to find a home for risky assets once the market stabilizes. This would likely provide some support for Chinese SOEs in tapping the market for USD funding”: Bank of Singapore

U.S.

Macy’s Inc. sold a larger-than-expected $1.3 billion secured bond sale at 8.375%, below the initial price talk range.

Companies should stop issuing leveraged loans tied to Libor by the end of June 2021, while money managers should no longer package the debt into CLOs linked to the rate by September of next year, according to guidelines from the Federal Reserve-backed committee steering the U.S. Libor transition

Europe

Nearly 24 billion euros ($26 billion) priced on Wednesday, in a busy day for sales in Europe’s primary market, with 19 issuers offering 22 tranches. Annual issuance has surpassed 900 billion euros, a level reached in July last year.

Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is likely to become the first bank offering euro Covid-19 social bonds, a structure already used by government-linked issuers

Estonia may be next up among the sovereign sales rush after hiring banks for a potential euro debt offering

Euro investment-grade company bond spreads at 178 basis points capped six days of declines, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index

