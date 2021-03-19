(Bloomberg) -- Henry Kissinger, former U.S. secretary of state, said ties between the U.S. and China require both sides to make “ever more intensive efforts” to work together.

Kissinger was speaking in a video speech to the China Development Forum, recorded before this week’s U.S.-China diplomatic talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

