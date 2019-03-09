(Bloomberg) -- China and the U.S. have reached consensus on many “crucial” issues including a commitment to observe market-oriented exchange rate mechanisms, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said.

The two sides agree to abide by previous commitments made by Group of 20 nations including to not engage in competitive depreciation, Yi said during a press conference in Beijing Sunday during the annual National People’s Congress. The governments will respect the autonomy of each other’s monetary-policy, he added.

The issue of currency manipulation has become part of the ongoing talks to solve their trade confrontation, with the U.S. pushing for a pledge by China to not devalue its currency as a way to gain competitiveness or offset the effect of tariffs. China has said that any deal to end the trade spat should be “two way, fair and equal.”

Monetary Policy

Premier Li Keqiang reaffirmed on Tuesday the government will push to “improve the formation mechanism of the exchange rate” in his work report. That phrase reappeared after being omitted for two years in equivalent reports, a signal that currency reform may be back on the policy agenda soon.

China’s “prudent” monetary policy stance hasn’t fundamentally changed even as the central bank focuses more on providing support to the economy during a period of slowing growth, Yi said Sunday.

Prudent policy still means focusing on domestic conditions and giving more support to small and medium-sized companies, while balancing that with external factors, Yi said.

The PBOC has led a campaign since last year to support the struggling private sector by pushing banks to lend more. It has come up with multiple innovative monetary tools to add incentives to lenders, and economic data so far this year imply the work has showed some progress.

China’s overall debt ratio declined by 1.5 percentage points over the previous year in 2018, and the macro leverage ratio was 249.4 percent at the end of 2018, Yi said.

--With assistance from James Mayger.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Yinan Zhao in Beijing at yzhao300@bloomberg.net;Heng Xie in Beijing at hxie34@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Shamim Adam

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.