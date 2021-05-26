(Bloomberg) -- The chief trade negotiators of China and the U.S. had their first conversation since the election of President Joe Biden, with the both sides agreeing that the bilateral trade relationship is very important.

“The two sides conducted candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect,” according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce. The meeting Thursday morning Beijing time was led by Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The call followed a staff-level phone call which took place Tuesday night Washington time, according to one person familiar with the planning for the meeting. During the call, the Chinese stressed the importance of tariff rollbacks as a necessary component of next steps in the relationship, the person said.

