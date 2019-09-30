(Bloomberg) -- India stocks declined as concerns over fresh U.S.-China tensions over investment flows outweighed the festival season tailwind.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.8% to 3,8518.88 as of 09:45 a.m. In Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also dropped 0.8%. A gauge of metal stocks, more exposed to global demand, was the worst performer out of 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd.

Global risks ranging from trade friction to the recent oil shock have the potential to mitigate positive local developments in the Indian market, including surprise corporate tax cuts earlier this month and the start of the festival season, which has traditionally been associated with a surge in consumer demand.

Strategist View

“Avoid companies that are more globally exposed,” said Prakash Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer at Plutus Advisors & Consulting. “For now it’s not a good idea to be too negative on domestically oriented stocks.”

The Numbers

Sixteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd.

Twenty five out of 31 companies on the Sensex fell. Yes Bank was the worst performer, falling 10%, while HDFC contributed most to the decline with a 1.6% drop.

HCL Technologies Ltd. was the best performer, advancing 3%.

