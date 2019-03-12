(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The risk of President Donald Trump walking out on President Xi Jinping is a worry for China as the two sides seek to close some sort of trade agreement China’s Vice Premier Liu He and his American counterparts decided on arrangements for the next stage of trade talks, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported

After years of rock-bottom interest rates and with U.S. unemployment at 3.8 percent, where is the inflation? It’s a whodunit that hangs heavily over the Federal Reserve

Optimism among small companies in the U.S. improved in February, snapping a five-month losing streak that was the longest in two decades on brighter views of future conditions

Jerome Powell says America’s workforce faces serious challenges: Education levels are climbing only slowly, and both globalization and drug addiction are taking a toll on the labor market. Recent research backs up Powell’s contention

When is a passenger van actually a cargo van? It’s the obscure legal question at the heart of a trade case that could have profound implications for how American companies respond to Trump’s tariffs

The U.K. economy rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in January following a downbeat end to 2018 Bloomberg Economics’ Dan Hanson expects U.K. growth to remain subdued until the outcome of Brexit is known

The ECB’s latest stimulus probably will leave investors in the dark for months on how potent it truly is

Here’s what you need to know about South Africa’s attempt to nationalize the central bank

