(Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are once again at the mercy of the U.S.-China trade war after investors spent an exhausting August pivoting between disappointment and optimism for a truce.

After one of the most painful months for emerging markets in years, traders will be watching for what comes next -- and also for signals that the Federal Reserve can foster global growth. Last month proved disappointing for money managers betting on rising stocks and stronger currencies amid trade tension and a resurgent dollar. September may not be much better.

“For EM prospects to improve, we would need to see the Fed turning more proactively dovish and/or trade tensions abating,” Morgan Stanley strategists including James Lord in London wrote in a note. “Neither of these outcomes seem likely for now.”

Morgan Stanley said it expects developing-nation currencies to depreciate about 2% against the greenback in the coming month.

The erratic U.S.-China trade narrative was still in the spotlight as U.S. tariffs on about $110 billion of Chinese goods went into effect Sunday, as did Beijing’s countermeasures. Data at the weekend showed a further deterioration in manufacturing output from the world’s No. 2 economy.

Eye for an Eye

On Monday, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI is expected to show a deepening contractionary outlook, which would be the fourth month in a row

August PMI from China’s trading partners such as Taiwan, India, South Korea, Indonesia are also due on the same day, as trade uncertainty works its way up and down the value chain. July PMI in South Korea and Indonesia previously slipped from the month before

Malaysia’s trade numbers are due on Wednesday, which will be one of the last key data points before Bank Negara Malaysia’s monetary policy meeting on Sept. 12. Meanwhile, South Korea will release final figures for its second-quarter GDP on Tuesday

Markit will publish Poland’s August PMI on Monday, followed by official FX reserves for August on Friday

More Cuts

Russia is expected to deliver its third quarter-point cut in a row on Friday as inflation slows and the economy sputters. While all but one of the 16 economists polled by Bloomberg predict a reduction to 7%, traders will be on the lookout for any hawkish signals after the ruble’s monthly slide

In Chile, the central bank will probably carry out its second interest rate reduction in the past three months as growth stalls and inflation slows dramatically

Economic Data

Inflation data are due from a slew of Asian countries, starting with Thailand and Indonesia on Monday, South Korea on Tuesday, Philippines on Thursday and Taiwan on Friday

Brazil is expected to show a sustained decline of consumer price inflation in Friday’s reading of August data, which could increase the odds of another rate cut in mid-September

Data in Colombia will probably show consumer prices picked up for a sixth month, leaving the central bank scant leeway to cut borrowing costs at its September meeting

Turkey’s economy probably expanded 0.5% in the three months through June, from 1.3% the quarter before, data may show on Monday

Traders will be bracing from a raft of data from South Africa. The country probably avoided its second recession since the beginning of 2018, data may show on Tuesday. Gross domestic product probably expanded 2.5% in the second quarter, after contracting the quarter before, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The current-account deficit probably widened to 3.1% of GDP in the same quarter, from 2.9%, data may show on Thursday. The manufacturing PMI and vehicle sales on Monday, and foreign-exchange reserves on Friday will add to the picture

Nigeria’s economic growth probably quickened in the second quarter to 2.5%, from 2% the quarter before, data may show on Tuesday

