(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China emphasized different results from Sunday’s high-stakes meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, with the split highlighting how much of a gap needs to be overcome over the next three months.

After a dinner which both sides called "highly successful," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi released parallel and rarely overlapping statements. The U.S. listed what China had agreed to in exchange for a 90-day pause in raising tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing focused on the broad reduction in trade tensions, without going into specifics.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the main points of the two statements:

Chinese state media including Xinhua, People’s Daily and CCTV ran photos and videos of the two leaders shaking hands and smiling. Chinese-language coverage focused on the agreement that tariffs won’t be raised in January, without saying they would be imposed if a deal isn’t reached in 90 days.

In Chinese and English editorials, the Global Times said the agreement not to raise tariffs is temporary and dependent on successful negotiations. A Chinese op-ed by Sun Lipeng of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations in state-run portal China.com also mentioned the 90-day period, citing the White House statement. An analysis piece cited by a People’s Daily social media account warned that tariffs could be boosted again if there is no deal.

