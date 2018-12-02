(Bloomberg) -- The trade dispute between the U.S. and China is on hold, at least for the next three months, with both sides agreeing to discuss their issues and China saying it will increase imports from the U.S.

The increase of tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent is off the table, for now, as the two sides begin to discuss the hard questions. The negotiations will cover "structural changes with respect to forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and cyber theft, services and agriculture," according to a White House statement.

Here’s the a timeline of what’s coming and the major developments this year, in reverse chronological order.

