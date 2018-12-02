(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S.-China trade dispute is on hold for at least three months, with both sides agreeing to discuss their issues and China saying it will boost U.S. imports. But the truce does little to bridge a vast divide and China will likely keep stimulus pumping into 2019. Tom Orlik parses the details we know at this stage

Leaders of the world’s largest economies agreed the rules that underpinned global trade for decades are flawed, in a statement the White House claimed as a win for Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda

Here are six ways to anticipate Fed monetary policy moves in 2019

Theresa May has been threatened with a vote to bring down the government should Parliament reject her Brexit deal, raising the stakes even further as lawmakers begin debating her plan this week

The Australian central bank’s lackluster wage-growth outlook indicates it may have to leave rates on hold even beyond 2020. For most of Asia’s central banks, things should be a whole lot less exciting next year

The trade truce may give emerging-market traders a reason to cheer, though it didn’t dispel the uncertainty that their dispute has inflicted on markets. China has granted Argentina the expansion of a currency swap line to boost the nation’s foreign reserves, President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri announced

Trump and lawmakers are discussing pushing back a U.S. government funding deadline to avert a partial shutdown as Washington prepares to honor former President George H.W. Bush

