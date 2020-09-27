(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. cited a Pennsylvania federal judge’s ruling Saturday against three TikTok users in arguing that TikTok’s request for a block on the government’s ban be denied.

TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd., has sued the Trump administration in federal court in Washington and is seeking a temporary hold on its ban of the app, which is set to begin Sunday night. The judge in that case is holding a hearing Sunday morning at 9:30. The Justice Department filed papers Saturday invoking the Pennsylvania judge’s denial of a similar hold the TikTok users had requested.

