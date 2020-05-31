(Bloomberg) -- Protests spread across the U.S. on Saturday as demonstrations grew over police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who died after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes as he pleaded for air.

The National Guard was deployed to several cities, as police cars and buildings were set on fire, and property was destroyed from New York to Los Angeles.

