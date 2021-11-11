(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is asking its citizens to evacuate Haiti while commercial flights are available, as gas shortages, gang violence and political instability have paralyzed large swaths of the nation.

“The Department of State urges U.S. citizens to make plans to depart Haiti now via commercial means,” the agency said in a security bulletin Wednesday. “Widespread fuel shortages may limit essential services in an emergency, including access to banks, money transfers, urgent medical care, internet and telecommunications, and public and private transportation options.”

Read More: Dominican Republic Calls Haiti a Threat, Cracks Down on Migrants

The Caribbean country of 11.4 million people has been seized by gang violence that has only escalated since the July 7 murder of President Jovenel Moise. Armed groups have also shutdown fuel delivery in the country.

A group of missionaries -- including 16 U.S. citizens, a Canadian and a Haitian -- were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang Oct. 16 and are being held for ransom.

“The U.S. Embassy is unlikely to be able to assist U.S. citizens in Haiti with departure if commercial options become unavailable,” the State Department said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.