(Bloomberg) -- Recent surges in bond yields are making companies and governments alike hesitate to borrow in a wide array of U.S. debt markets, signaling that the Federal Reserve’s expected rate hikes plus stagflation fears are already slowing the flow of credit across the economy.

State and local governments are scheduled to sell just $6 billion of bonds this week, about 17% less than the average for this year, and volume is down for the year. In the U.S. junk bond market, issuance for 2022 is the slowest in six years.

In asset-backed securities, two issuers postponed selling bonds late last week, including auto lender World Omni Financial Corp. Overall sales volume is about the same as last year, but some borrowers are clearly thinking twice before borrowing. In the investment-grade corporate bond market, issuance is also on par with last year’s, and this month’s sales have been relatively strong. But companies are increasingly standing down when yields jump. On Tuesday, at least three borrowers decided against announcing transactions.

The hesitation comes as the Fed is widely expected to start hiking rates when it meets this week. As of Monday, traders in rates markets were pricing in seven hikes this year. Those concerns helped drive yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury to 2.13% on Monday, the highest since mid-2019.

Auto-finance company World Omni postponed selling bonds backed by auto-leases on Friday after it had already started the process of marketing the asset-backed securities. It was surprised by how much borrowing rates had jumped.

“The deal is being restructured to accommodate for the recent benchmark interest rate change,” said Eric Gebhard, group vice president of finance and treasurer for JM Family Enterprises, World Omni’s parent company, in an emailed statement. “Our expectation is that the deal will move forward at a later date.”

The nearly $824.5 million ABS started pre-marketing, an early but formal stage of the sales process, on March 8. The collateral backing the bond was auto-lease payments from prime borrowers. World Omni has sold auto loan asset-backeds for more than 20 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The deal arrangers, Bank of America Corp., Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co., all declined comment.

Another ABS deal from “buy now, pay later” lender Affirm Holdings Inc. was also delayed on Friday due to market volatility. The transaction was backed by consumer installment loans.

For asset-backeds, higher benchmark rates can change the economics of a transaction if the gap between the income from the underlying assets and the interest paid on liabilities narrows too much, the investors said, known as “falling excess spread.”

“For ABS as a whole, higher rates are probably affecting excess spreads and overall economics of recent deals,” said Clayton Triick, a senior portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors.

Elsewhere in debt markets:

Americas

Macquarie as the only deal in the high-grade dollar market on Tuesday.

Tank Holding Corp., a bulk storage product maker, is having a second try at selling a $1.685 billion unitranche loan that it previously postponed amid market volatility

The love that leveraged loans felt from investors at the beginning of the year is well and truly over

Puerto Rico’s record bankruptcy is nearing the end as it’s set to cut $22 billion of debt through a bond exchange, a crucial step that aims to help the commonwealth boost its economy and repair its finances

EMEA

Issuance in Europe’s primary market is again limited to higher-rated, safer deals on Tuesday, including covered bonds for Royal Bank of Canada and HSBC SFH France. The sales will bring March’s sales tally to about 50 billion euros.

Next up for Russia is a potential default that could cost investors billions and shut the country out of most funding markets. Warning lights are flashing as the government kickstarts the process of paying $117 million in interest on dollar bonds Wednesday, a key moment for debt holders who’ve already seen the value of their investments plunge since Russia invaded Ukraine last month Russian social network operator VK Co. Ltd. may lack the cash to redeem its convertible bond and will start talks with bondholders to find alternative options, according to a filing on Tuesday

Germany is preparing to boost the supply of a scarce bond entangled in Russian sanctions, a move that will likely ease pockets of tension in European repo markets

The war in Ukraine has driven investors back to cash, with allocations at the highest since April 2020, according to BofA’s March global fund manager survey

Swedish property developer Oscar Properties plans to “increase its exposure to green financing,” according to the company’s updated financial targets

Asia

Investors in Asian investment-grade dollar bonds are getting hit on all sides as worries about China’s ties with Russia run into concerns about a looming Federal Reserve interest-rate liftoff this week.

Spreads on the Asian bonds widened by five to six basis points on Tuesday, while yield premiums on Chinese notes climbed by about 10 basis points, according to traders. That leaves spreads on bonds from the broader Asian region on track for their biggest blowout for any quarter in two years, according to a Bloomberg index

Chinese developer shares are dropping the most in more than a decade as a rout in the nation’s equity market hits the troubled real estate sector especially hard

