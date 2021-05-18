(Bloomberg) -- The State Department rebuked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over what it called anti-Semitic remarks he made while lashing out at the Biden administration over its support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible,” Ned Price, a department spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday night.

The statement didn’t cite specific references, but Erdogan, after a cabinet meeting Monday, denounced Israel and its allies over the violence that erupted last week. He claimed that Austria, in its support of Israel, was trying to atone for the Holocaust by “making Muslims pay a price” for it.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency he called Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip enclave, which is controlled by Hamas, a “massacre” and labeled Israel a “terrorist” country.

He has previously compared Israel’s campaigns in Gaza to Nazi atrocities against Jews. On Monday, he linked the Israel-Gaza conflict to another grievance with the Americans -- President Joe Biden’s recognition of the 1915 massacres, executions and deportations of Armenians as genocide.

“Mr. Biden, you have sided with the Armenians on the so-called Armenian genocide,” Erdogan said. “Now you are, unfortunately, writing history with blood on your hands in this incident that led to a seriously out-of-proportion attack in Gaza.”

Biden on April 24 marked the the 106th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians during the closing days of the Ottoman Empire by twice referring to it as a “genocide” -- a word no American president since Ronald Reagan has used to describe the event for fear of alienating Turkey, a NATO ally.

The Ankara government has refused to acknowledge that its Ottoman predecessors committed wholesale atrocities.

Erdogan has been on a quest to restore Turkish influence in the region, intervening in civil wars in Syria and Libya, as well as the recent clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The latest Israel-Gaza conflict began when Hamas began firing rocket barrages into Israel and the Israelis responded with airstrikes. At least 230 people have been killed, most of them in Gaza.

“We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence,” Price said in the statement. “We call on Turkey to join the United States in working to end the conflict. Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere.”

