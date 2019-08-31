U.S. Conducts Strike vs Al-Qaida at Facility Near Idlib, Syria

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. forces conducted a strike against al-Qaida leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria, on Aug. 31, U.S. central command said in a statement.

"This operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening U.S. citizens," Lt. Col. Earl Brown, Centcom chief of media operations said in the statement.

It wasn’t clear from the statement what effect the strike had or how it was carried out.

