(Bloomberg) -- The United States consulate in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, issued a safety warning Saturday and a curfew for its personnel following ongoing violence between Mexican authorities and criminal organizations.

“U.S. government personnel are subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice,” according to the consulate’s official Twitter account. It didn’t specify the curfew hour. It said the violence in Nuevo Laredo, a city along the Mexico-Texas border, began Friday.

For Americans in the area, the consulate recommends advising friends and family of their safety, monitoring local press and avoiding public places.

Homicides in Mexico are on pace to set a record this year. Murders rose 3.3% in the first eight months of the year to 23,063 from 22,316 last year, according to government data.

