Jul 8, 2019
U.S. Consumer Borrowing Climbs on Bigger Credit Card Balances
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer debt climbed in May at about the same pace as a month earlier, led by the largest advance in revolving debt outstanding since October, suggesting Americans’ favorable economic outlook is underpinning continued spending.
Total credit rose $17.1 billion from the prior month, in line with the median estimate of economists, following a $17.5 billion gain in April, Federal Reserve figures showed Monday. While credit card and other revolving debt outstanding increased at a faster rate, non-revolving credit posted the smallest increase in almost a year.
Key Insights
- The gain in borrowing underscores positive consumer sentiment, backed by a robust labor market and elevated wage growth, with consumption helping propel the U.S. economic expansion to the longest on record.
- The jobs market continues to support borrowing and the financial wherewithal of consumers: Employers added 224,000 jobs in June, more than any economist forecast, after a sluggish May. While pay gains have been cooling, the job additions point to more workers being pulled in from the sidelines, boding well for future months.
- Revolving credit outstanding, which includes credit card debt, increased $7.2 billion after a $7 billion advance.
- Non-revolving debt outstanding climbed $9.9 billion, the least since June 2018, after rising $10.5 billion. Such debt includes loans for school and automobiles.
Get More
- Credit expanded at an annual rate of 5% in May, after growing 5.2% the month prior.
- Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had projected the credit outstanding would rise by $17 billion.
- Lending by the federal government, which is mainly for student loans, increased by $5.1 billion before seasonal adjustment.
- The consumer credit report doesn’t track debt secured by real estate, such as home equity lines of credit and home mortgages.
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.