(Bloomberg) -- Americans’ sentiment improved to the best level in two months on brighter views of the economy and personal finances, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index showed Thursday.

Views about the economy are hovering near the best level since 2000 as a strong labor market and durable expansion offset any concerns about the effects of trade tensions. Lower taxes and a recent decline in gas prices are leaving more money in consumers’ pockets, with the survey showing sentiment among those earning less than $50,000 advancing to the highest in data back to 2010.

The gap between high and low-income earners remains about even with historical levels after easing from a record about a year earlier

Sentiment among Democrats rose this week to match the highest reading since early March; comfort eased among Republicans from an all-time high the prior week

