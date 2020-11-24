(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer confidence fell in November to a three-month low as the coronavirus resurgence prompted a slide in Americans' expectations for the economy and job market.

The Conference Board’s index decreased to 96.1 from an upwardly revised 101.4 reading in October, according to a report Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the measure to slip to 98.

The gauge of expectations dropped to 89.5 this month from 98.2 in October, while a measure of sentiment about current conditions declined to 105.9 from 106.2.

